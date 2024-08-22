عربي


Qatar Squad Leaves For Paralympics

8/22/2024 3:25:19 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar squad left for France yesterday to take part in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games set to take place from August 28 to September 9. The Paralympics will involve 4,400 athletes in 19 venues.

