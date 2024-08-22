Qatar Squad Leaves For Paralympics
Date
8/22/2024 3:25:19 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Qatar squad left for France yesterday to take part in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games set to take place from August 28 to September 9. The Paralympics will involve 4,400 athletes in 19 venues.
MENAFN22082024000063011010ID1108591389
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.