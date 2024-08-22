Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX: LUC) Stock Sees Big Gains On Big Diamond Find

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including reports on trading for Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX: LUC ) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)., a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana.

The stock made the top percentage gainer on the TSX this morning and also made the list as one of the top volume leaders. Lucara is trading at $0.4750, gaining 0.1450, uo43.9394% on volume of over 3 Million shares as of this report. The stock had a morning high of $0.63.

Lucara announced the recovery of an exceptional 2,492 carat diamond from its Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. This remarkable find, one of the largest rough diamonds ever unearthed, was detected and recovered by the Company's Mega Diamond Recovery ("MDR") X-ray Transmission ("XRT") technology, installed in 2017 to identify and preserve large, high-value diamonds. The stone was recovered from the processing of EM/PK(S) kimberlite, the dominant ore type that Lucara will continue to target during the first years of the Company's underground mining operations.

This discovery underscores Karowe's reputation as a world-class asset and reaffirms Lucara's position as a leading producer of large, exceptional diamonds. This latest recovery joins an impressive roster of other significant finds from the mine, including the 1,758 carat Sewelô and the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona.

William Lamb, President and CEO of Lucara, commented on this historic discovery: "We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492 carat diamond. This find not only showcases the remarkable potential of our Karowe Mine, but also upholds our strategic investment in cutting-edge XRT technology. The ability to recover such a massive, high-quality stone intact demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach to diamond recovery and our commitment to maximizing value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

Mr. Lamb added, "This discovery reinforces Karowe's position as a truly world-class diamond mine and highlights the continued success of our operational and underground development strategy."

