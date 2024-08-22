EV / AI Stock Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainer List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including EV and AI reports on trading and news for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company.

The stock made the top gainers list today, currently trading at $7.67, up $4.08, gaining 113.65% on big volume of over 94 Million shares as of this report. The stock had a morning high of $8.65.

The stock started trading on Monday on a split-adjusted basis following a 1-for-40 reverse stock split

There is no news today from the company to explain the trading spike but on August 19th the company announced that it will hold a launch event for its China-U.S. Automotive Bridge Strategy on September 19, 2024. The event will provide more details and an execution plan for the strategy and introduction of FF's second automotive brand.

FF's China-U.S. Automotive Bridge Strategy and second brand approach position it to leverage cutting-edge AI and software technologies for its users across multiple market segments, potentially accelerating FF's mass-market entry while maintaining its ultra-luxury offering. FF remains focused on executing its global strategy and bringing its unique vision of intelligent electric mobility to a broader audience. The Bridge Strategy marks a return to a two-brand approach. As part of its dual-home-market strategy, FF expects to leverage its unique bridge value to integrate the strengths of the U.S. automotive industry with those of Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and parts suppliers and their respective supply chains, focusing on the $20,000 to $80,000 price segment.

"Our Bridge Strategy could introduce a 'performance capable EV at a fraction of the price,' by empowering a second brand with much of the core technologies used on the $300,000 FF 91," said Matthias Aydt, Global CEO of Faraday Future. "A mass-market second brand could make the 'AI car of the future' the AI car of the people."

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

