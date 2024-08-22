(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Techstars Tokyo Accelerator Announces Inaugural Class of 2024

TOKYO, Aug 22, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Techstars Tokyo Accelerator powered by JETRO and Mitsui Fudosan is proud to announce the 12 startups selected for the Class of 2024. These promising, early-stage companies are addressing challenges in categories such as Women's Health, Gaming, Animation, Productivity Enhancement, B2B Business Intelligence, Robotics and more.

Taking place in the rapidly growing tech ecosystem of Tokyo, the three-month mentorship-driven program is bringing together founders from across the globe from countries of Finland, India, Indonesia, U.S. and Vietnam along with six Japanese companies. The 2024 class was chosen for innovative products and solutions in areas that will revolutionize how entertainment industries work, how the companies manage their data, and how people live and work better.

“We are thrilled to welcome the very first class of Techstars Tokyo Accelerator program,” said Yuki Shirato, Managing Director at Techstars.“This exceptionally talented and diverse group of founders demonstrates tremendous potential and we're eager to offer our full support leveraging our network of mentors, investors and talents locally and globally and growth-focused tools and workshops, to propel them towards success.”

Demo Day is scheduled on November 12th, 2024, where founders will have an opportunity to pitch their businesses to a community of mentors and potential investors.

Introducing our inaugural class for the Techstars Tokyo Accelerator!

- Aman (Jakarta, Indonesia)

Supercharges customized employee health benefits for micro, small and medium enterprises

- Amatama (Nagoya, Japan)

Optimizes hierarchical computational technology development for humanoids to completely replace labor

- Assethub (California, US)

Provides an easy way to create unique 3D models from pictures using AI

- Digital Will Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Democratizes gaming with our AI-enhanced platform, WORTAL, for game developers

- Dondon Technologies, Inc. (New Jersey, US)

Accelerates 2D anime production with AI-assisted drawing tools

- InfraHive (Rajasthan, India)

Develops data intelligence for finance, analytics and customer teams of enterprises

- March Health (California, US)

Revolutionizes women's health (endometriosis) with an AI-first clinic in your pocket

- Pioneerwork (Tokyo, Japan)

Automates and expedites dropshipping for retail e-commerce

- Samaria Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Unleashes the potential of Japanese manga to the world with AI

- Saner (Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam)

Revolutionizes knowledge management for knowledge workers, particularly people with ADHD

- StoryDrops (Helsinki, Finland)

Builds a platform of authenticity through creating and sharing audio messages

- Undesk (Tokyo, Japan)

Provides a multi-player browser to improve team communication and productivity

