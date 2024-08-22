"Shine Bright Like A Woman": Bitget’S Latest Blockchain4her Awards Offer Career-Changing Scholarships And Singapore Summit Trip

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , a leading exchange and Web3 company, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Blockchain4Her Awards , celebrating women driving innovation and gender inclusivity in the blockchain industry. Nominations are now open until Aug 30, with winners announced at the SheFi Summit in Singapore on September 17, 2024.

The Blockchain4Her Awards aim to honor the achievements of women in blockchain while fostering dialogue about gender equality in the industry. The initiative, part of Bitget's Blockchain4Her program, was launched this January with a $10 million commitment to promote diversity and inclusion in the blockchain space. A recent Bitget study found that female-led blockchain startups received only 6% of total funding, underscoring the need for such initiatives.

The awards are a platform for participants to "Shine Bright Like a Woman" by recognizing their contributions to Web3. Winners will receive scholarships, a trip to Singapore to participate in the awards ceremoney and various blockchain events, media speaking and interview opportunities, and mentorship to further their careers in blockchain.

The awards feature two categories:



Rising Female in Blockchain Award : Celebrates up-and-coming women eager to get into Web3, focusing on their potential, early achievements, and contributions to company growth. Three winners will receive scholarships to SheFi 's 8-week blockchain MBA-style course, online speaking and interview opportunities, and mentorship in the Blockchain4Her community. Innovative Web3 Female Entrepreneur Award : Honors women founders driving Web3 advancements with transformative impacts. The winner will win a trip to Singapore for the SheFi Summit, dedicated media interviews, priority to ForesightX Accelerator and an invitation to mentor future leaders in Blockchain4Her community.

The Blockchain4Her Awards boast a distinguished judging panel composed of influential leaders and Blockchain4Her Ambassadors who have made significant contributions to the industry. Among these esteemed judges is Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. With a deep-rooted history in the crypto world, Gracy had also been recognized as an UN Women Delegate, Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum further underscores her influential standing in the industry. Joining Gracy on the panel is Yevheniia Broshevan, the Co-founder and CBDO of Hacken, Cecilia Hsueh, Co-founder and CEO of Morph Tess Hau, Founder of Tess Ventures, and Maggie Love, Founder of SheFi.

As Gracy Chen, Initiator of Blockchain4Her and CEO of Bitget , emphasizes,“The Blockchain4Her Awards are more than just an honor. It's a platform to showcase the remarkable contributions women are making in Web3. The blockchain industry holds immense potential, and it's crucial that women have a strong voice and equal opportunities to contribute to its development. We encourage all eligible women to apply and showcase their impactful work.”

For more information and to submit nominations, please visit Blockchain4Her Awards page .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 30 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at