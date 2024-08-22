Rising Gun Crimes In The Caribbean: Urgent Action Required By All

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Sir Ronald Sanders

There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger people and gangs. This plague has now spread from other parts of the Caribbean into Antigua and Barbuda which has recently suffered a spike in gun crimes.

Throughout my lived experience, Antigua has traditionally enjoyed a low rate of homicides. Sadly, this treasured tradition has been shattered by a surge in broad daylight robberies, particularly of small supermarkets, and even more tragically, by an increase in killings.

Antigua's current wave of violence, while deeply troubling, mirrors a broader trend that has been prevalent in other Caribbean countries for much longer. Haiti, for instance, bears the notorious distinction of being the most affected, with armed gangs controlling large areas of the country despite the presence of a Kenyan military force, invited by the government and approved by the UN Security Council.

My friend and colleague in Antigua, Lennox Weston, recently published a sobering account of the murder rates in CARICOM countries in 2022 per 100,000 persons, as compiled by the World Population Review: Jamaica (53.4), St Vincent and the Grenadines (40.41), Trinidad and Tobago (39.52), Saint Lucia (36.7), The Bahamas (31.22), Belize (27.88), Haiti (18.02), Barbados (15.27), and Antigua and Barbuda (10.67). Based on anecdotal evidence and media reports of killings, these figures have likely increased over the last two years, underscoring the gravity of the problem across the region.

The continued illegal trafficking of guns into the Caribbean fuels this violence. The origin of most of these weapons is the United States. Despite undertakings by the current US administration, the flow of illegal arms has not slowed. This issue is tied to the ease with which Americans can purchase weapons, inadequate record-keeping, and the internal politics of the US, where the gun lobby – along with many citizens – fiercely advocates the right to bear and purchase arms.

As long as gun purchases remain a domestic political issue in the US, the provision of critical information regarding the shipment of guns to the Caribbean will remain sporadic, limited to occasions when US customs officials manage to intercept illegal shipments at their ports. This reality necessitates that CARICOM countries adopt cooperative measures to police their territorial seas collectively, with overlapping jurisdiction to interdict ships carrying illegal weapons. The problem is as regional as it is national, and while countries like Antigua and Barbuda are enhancing their maritime capacity, regional collaboration is essential. This includes the right to pursue suspected vessels in each other's territorial waters.

Historically, the Caribbean's geographic position has made it vulnerable to illicit trafficking routes, and this challenge has evolved as modern criminals exploit regional integration efforts to expand their networks. Organized criminals are taking advantage of economic integration to grow a lucrative network of crime, particularly for gun and drug trafficking, establishing local“branches” across the region. In truth, these criminals are better organized regionally than are the law enforcement agencies of CARICOM, despite the efforts of the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) and the Regional Security System (RSS), which lack comprehensive region-wide enforcement mechanisms.

It should be noted that IMPACS itself has drawn attention to the facts that“regional gangs are increasingly integrating with international criminal networks” and“gangs are increasingly diversifying into a broader spectrum of criminal activities”. IMPACS also reported that in 2023, firearms accounted for 80 percent of all homicides in CARICOM countries.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, alarmed by the presence of“474 repeat offenders who are roaming our streets with impunity,” has announced that while Antigua has pursued a liberal immigration policy, there will be“no tolerance for any immigrant involved in criminal activities.” Such individuals will be deported immediately upon conviction and completion of their prison sentences. This stance is directed at persons of all nationalities, not only CARICOM nationals. It is also not“anti-regionalism”; regionalism was intended for the law-abiding, not for the lawless.

Beyond regional efforts, there is an urgent need for stronger international cooperation. The issue of gun trafficking from the US is part of a broader, global problem of arms proliferation. The US gun lobby's influence extends beyond domestic politics, affecting neighbouring regions like the Caribbean. Greater collaboration is needed not just within CARICOM but with broader alliances, including nations and organizations like the Organization of American States (OAS), UN organizations and even European states with territories in the region that are affected by similar issues.

As president of the Permanent Council of OAS in December 2023, I introduced a resolution on“Guns, Gangs, and Violence,” which recognized the interconnectedness of transnational organized crime. The resolution called for a cross-border, collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach to address the root causes and consequences of criminal gang violence, particularly gun-related violence. While this resolution was a step in the right direction, the wheels of establishing effective enforcement mechanisms move slowly. Unfortunately, addressing the issue of crime cannot afford to grind slowly. Lives and livelihoods are at stake, as is the right of people to live in freedom – freedom from fear of crime and the right to live in peace. Therefore, national action, such as Prime Minister Browne is taking, is imperative.

Economic implications of rising crime are also dire. Tourism, a critical sector for many Caribbean nations, could be severely impacted if the region continues to be perceived as unsafe. This would not only affect national economies but also the livelihoods of millions of citizens who depend on tourism. Moreover, the high unemployment rates, particularly among youth, contribute to the rise in gang-related activities. Economic policies that create jobs and opportunities are vital in steering young people away from crime.

Prime Minister Browne has announced a series of measures designed to curb crime, stating,“The consequences of allowing these criminals to destabilize our country are too dire to contemplate. We cannot grow our economy or build a prosperous future for our people in an environment riddled with crime and violence. Defeating these criminals is not just a priority – it is an absolute necessity for the continued safety and prosperity of our nation.”

Few in the Caribbean would disagree with him, particularly as crime is no longer random or occasional; it is now an organized enterprise. Dismantling it requires strong, consensual action by governments, businesses, civil society organizations, and all who wish to live in peaceful and law-abiding societies.

The post Rising gun crimes in the Caribbean: Urgent action required by all appeared first on Caribbean News Global .