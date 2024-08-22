CBE Customer Solutions Celebrates Successful Grand Opening Of New Office In Southwoods

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BIÑAN CITY, Philippines, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBE Customer Solutions proudly celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Southwoods Mall, Biñan City, on August 16. The exclusive, invite-only event was attended by esteemed guests including business leaders and members from CBE's leadership team.



Event Highlights

The grand opening was marked by a vibrant and energetic atmosphere, with performances from CBE's Modern Cultural Dance Contest Champions, composed of 1P associates and supervisors, that showcased the rich culture of the Filipino community. Alex Reed delivered opening remarks emphasizing the strategic importance of the new office in expanding CBE's global footprint and enhancing service delivery to clients, stating,“This new office is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It represents our continued investment in both our people and our clients. As we grow, our focus remains on maintaining the high-level performance, exceptional service delivery and innovation CBE is known for, ensuring that we exceed the expectations of the clients we serve.”

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting was conducted by CBE's Chief Operating Officer Alex Reed along with SVP of BPO Operations, LeGrand Bonnet. Bonnet closed the event with an inspiring sentiment expressing gratitude to the team and community for their continued support, while reaffirming the company's commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and community engagement.

Event Success

The grand opening event was a resounding success, highlighting CBE Customer Solutions' commitment continued growth and excellence in either the Philippines or BPO. The new office is expected to significantly enhance the company's operational capabilities and employee satisfaction, contributing to CBE's mission of delivering exceptional outsourced contact center solutions.

