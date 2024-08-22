Fibr AI Unveils Thought-Provoking White Paper On AI-Powered Personalization: Envisioning Internet With A Mind Of Its Own

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fibr, a leader in AI-powered Personalization Platform , has released a white paper titled "Why You Need a Personalized Landing Page for Every Ad?" The research explores the transformative power of AI-driven personalised landing pages in reducing Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) by up to 20% while significantly enhancing marketing efficiency and user engagement.

In a world where personalisation is no longer optional, Fibr's white paper reveals that 71% of consumers now expect personalised interactions, and 76% are frustrated when those expectations are unmet. The research highlights how AI-powered landing pages, tailored to each user's preferences and behaviours, can bridge this gap, delivering relevant content that resonates deeply with individual consumers.

“Personalisation is a necessity now,” said Pritam Roy, CPO and Co-founder at Fibr.“Our AI-powered platform enables businesses to create a concierge-level experience for every visitor, with websites that intelligently adapt to user behaviour in real-time. This not only improves engagement but also slashes customer acquisition costs for marketers by ensuring that each interaction is relevant and meaningful.”

The white paper outlines several key insights:

1. Cost Efficiency Through Hyper-Personalization: Personalized landing pages powered by Fibr's AI can reduce marketing spend and lower CAC by up to 20%.

2. Real-Time Content Adaptation: Fibr's platform dynamically adjusts landing page content based on real-time user behaviour, leading to higher conversion rates.

3. Boosting ROI and Marketing Efficiency: Businesses leveraging AI-driven personalization see significant improvements in ROI and can save up to 90% of the time traditionally spent on manual customization.

4. Enhanced Ad Performance: Fibr's ability to do ad-personalization and generate thousands of unique, data-driven landing pages improves Google search ad quality scores, leading to better ad performance and further reductions in CAC.

As businesses face rising competition and customer acquisition costs, Fibr's research underscores the importance of moving beyond one-size-fits-all marketing. By embracing AI-driven personalization, companies can create deeply personalized experiences that resonate with users, improve engagement, and reduce costs.

“We're on the brink of an internet with a mind of its own. AI will soon empower websites to not just react but anticipate-learning from every click, scroll, and interaction to deliver content even before users know they need it. Websites will evolve from static pages to dynamic, responsive environments that guide users intuitively through highly personalized journeys,” added Roy.

To download the full white paper and learn more about how Fibr AI can enhance your digital marketing strategy, visit personalized-landing-pages

About Fibr:

Fibr is an all-in-one, enterprise-grade, AI-powered personalization hub designed for B2C marketers to manage, deliver, and scale tailored marketing experiences. With third-party cookies being deprecated, rising customer acquisition costs (CAC) have become a critical challenge for marketers. Traditional personalization tools, often slow and cookie-based, fail to capture the unique needs of modern B2C marketers. Fibr's AI-powered platform ensures every communication and interaction is tailored to the individual, providing truly personalized experiences. Fibr helps improve conversions by offering 1:1 dynamic landing pages for every ad, email, SMS, notification, or any other communication.

Pritam Roy

Fibr AI

