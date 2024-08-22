Combating Black Money In Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Black money in is one of the biggest obstacles that threaten the integrity of the process and work to undermine it from its roots. This money represents the illegitimate use of wealth with the aim of influencing the results of elections in ways that are far from moral and lack transparency.

Candidates who resort to using black money seek to buy consciences and exploit poverty and need among voters to achieve personal and electoral gains, which reflects their actual orientations and ethics, which may predict their future approach if they are able to reach power.

From here, it can be concluded that those who rely on black money in their election campaign are likely to rely on the same methods in practicing their parliamentary role, which means that they will be more biased towards their personal interests and perhaps the interests of the groups that supported them financially, instead of seeking to serve society and achieve justice.

Selling votes is a phenomenon that leaves a profound impact not only on the electoral process but also on society as a whole. Psychologically, selling votes causes voters to feel inferior and frustrated, as they realize that they are nothing more than tools in the hands of candidates seeking to achieve their personal interests.

This feeling can lead to a loss of trust in the electoral system and in politicians in general, which weakens popular participation in the future and makes people less willing to participate effectively in the political process.

Socially, this results in the disintegration of social ties and the spread of corruption, as money becomes the decisive factor in determining who reaches power, rather than competence or commitment to serving the public interest. This trend undermines the values ​​of justice and equality, and leads to a gradual collapse in the value system that governs society.

In light of the difficult economic conditions that many are suffering from, selling votes may seem justified to some individuals who find themselves forced to meet their basic needs. However, this behaviour is difficult to justify from an ethical perspective, as it reinforces the cycle of corruption and weakens state institutions. When a voter sells his vote, he indirectly contributes to the continuation of the status quo, as he supports the rise of corrupt candidates to power, which leads to further economic and social deterioration in the long term.

To effectively combat this phenomenon, the state must adopt robust and comprehensive measures that extend beyond traditional legal frameworks and penalties. It is imperative to significantly enhance transparency and accountability across all levels of governance, ensuring that these principles are deeply embedded in every aspect of public administration. Moreover, the role of oversight bodies must be not only activated, but also empowered with greater authority and resources, enabling them to operate with increased efficacy and independence. By doing so, these institutions can more effectively monitor and regulate actions within the public and private sectors, ensuring adherence to ethical standards and legal norms. The state's commitment to these reforms will be crucial in restoring public trust and fostering a culture of integrity and responsibility within society.

Considering the difficult economic conditions, the government can play a pivotal role by providing financial support to the neediest groups, which reduces the chances of their exploitation by corrupt candidates. Civil society and the media should also be encouraged to uncover and expose these practices, and work to raise voters' awareness of the importance of their votes and their impact on their future and the future of their children.

Selling advanced positions within parties to the highest bidder is also a form of black money and has serious repercussions for the future of the state. When decisions within parties are based on financial power rather than competence and leadership ability, real competencies are marginalised and unqualified figures rise to decision-making positions. This harms the interests of the state in the long run, as it can lead to ill-considered decisions that harm development and stability.

Finally: Black money in elections is a destructive phenomenon for democracy, as it undermines moral values ​​and promotes corruption. To address this phenomenon, the state and society must join forces to create a fair electoral environment based on competence and justice, not financial influence. Working to improve economic conditions and enhance social awareness is part of the solution, but it requires real political will and effective cooperation from all stakeholders.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al Hussein Bin Talal University