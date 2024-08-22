Fourth Kuwaiti Aid Planeload Arrives In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti cargo plane, carrying 10 tons of relief supplies, landed at Sudan New International Airport, east Sudan, on Thursday.

This is the fourth planeload in the humanitarian air bridge launched by Kuwait on August 14, Kuwait Ambassador to Sudan Dr. Fahad Al-Thafeiri told KUNA.

Fourth other planeloads are scheduled to arrive in Sudan next week between Sunday and Wednesday, he noted.

The relief supplies include foodstuffs, medical supplies, fully-equipped ambulances, and hundreds of tents for the internally-displaced people in Sudan, Dr. Al-Thafeiri pointed out.

He added that the relief efforts, that come at the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, materialize Kuwait's solidarity with the brotherly people of Sudan.

The Kuwaiti diplomat expressed hope that Sudan will be able to overcome the current crisis and restore stability and security as early as possible.

The current air bridge is the second by Kuwait since the civil war broke out in Sudan in April 2023; the first relief effort saw 16 planeloads and to shipments. (end)

