Pro-Gaza Protests Staged Alongside DNC In Chicago

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- More than 2,000 pro-Palestinian marched past a park where pro-Israel demonstrators had gathered earlier Wednesday and toward the arena hosting the third night of the National (DNC) on Thursday.

At least 55 protesters were arrested following violent clashes with in Chicago on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, a situation the police chief called "a danger to our city", NBC Chicago said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Wednesday that those arrested outside the Israeli Consulate, about two miles (3.2 kilometers) from the United Center where Democrats were meeting, "showed up with the intention of committing acts of violence, vandalism."

"As the Chicago Police Department, we did everything that we could to de-escalate that situation," Snelling said during a news conference. "But there's only so much de-escalation that you can attempt before it becomes excessive repetition."

The intense confrontations between pro-Palestinian protesters and officers began minutes into the demonstration, after some protesters - many dressed in black, their faces covered - charged at a line of police who had blocked their march.

They eventually moved past the officers but were penned in several times throughout the night by police in riot gear who did not allow protesters to disperse.

Snelling said protesters showed up to "fight with the police."

"We were not the initiators of violence, but we responded to it," Snelling said.

Hatem Abudayyeh, co-founder of the U.S. Palestinian Community network, put the onus on police to keep the peace when asked about the clashes between pro-Palestinian protesters and police.

The police "only have one responsibility here," he said. "They have the responsibility of not infringing on our First Amendment rights."

Abudayyeh led a separate march on Monday but was not an organizer of Tuesday night's demonstration outside of the Israeli Consulate.

Snelling said that between 55 and 60 people were arrested. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, one for knee pain and one with a finger injury, Snelling said. Two officers were injured but they refused medical attention because they did not want to leave fellow officers, Snelling said. He said three journalists were among those arrested, but he did not have details on charges.

The Israeli Consulate has been the site of numerous demonstrations since the war in Gaza began in October, and protests during the DNC have largely focused on opposing the Israel-Hamas war.

The group behind the protest Tuesday night is not affiliated with a coalition of more than 200 groups that has organized permitted rallies and marches - one that took place Monday and two more expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Another rally, organized by the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, a Palestinian and Arab community-based organization, is planned for Wednesday afternoon near the United Center.

On Tuesday night, organizers rallied demonstrators under the slogan "Make it great like '68," invoking the anti-Vietnam War protests that seized the city during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

The largest protest so far, which attracted about 3,500 people on Monday, was largely peaceful and resulted in 13 arrests, most related to a breach of security fencing. Two were arrested Sunday night during another mostly peaceful march.

Meanwhile, US President Biden said during his Democratic National Convention speech in Chicago on Monday that pro-Palestinian protesters "have a point" as he emphasized his commitment to getting a Gaza hostage and ceasefire agreement.

The big picture: A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators with the Minnesota delegation turned their backs to Biden in a silent protest during his DNC speech and thousands of Gaza war protesters rallied at a nearby park on Monday.

What he's saying: "A few days ago, I put forward a proposal that brought us closer to achieving" a ceasefire "than we've been since" Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Biden said during his DNC speech.

"We'll keep working to bring hostages home and end the war in Gaza, and bring peace and security to the Middle East," he said.

"We're working around the clock, my secretary of state, to prevent a wider war and reunite hostages with their families, and surge humanitarian health and food assistance into Gaza now to end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people and finally, finally, finally deliver a ceasefire and end this war," he added.

"Those protesters out in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides." (end)

rsr











MENAFN22082024000071011013ID1108591155