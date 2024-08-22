Arclin To Expand Methylamine And DMF Production At West Virginia Plant With Significant New Investment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin will expand its North American production capacity for methylamines and dimethylformamide (DMF) with a major at its West Virginia facility.

Arclin Amines, based in Belle, W.Va., is the sole producer of methylamides in North America and has experienced increased demand as industries shift toward domestic production. In response, planning commenced in late 2023 to boost methylamine production capacity by 35% and DMF capacity by 100%.

Additionally, the company is considering the installation of formamide production capabilities to meet new demand in the United States.

"This investment speaks to Arclin's excitement and commitment to the methylamines and derivatives business," said Jake Elston, Senior Vice President of Diversified Materials.

"The additional capacity will allow us to meet growing demand across a variety of critical industries including pharmaceuticals, nutrition, water treatment, and electronics and further promote our company goal to diversify our product offerings to the market."

Asset installation is slated to begin in 2025, with all new production capacities expected to be operational by the end of 2026

"We are proud to play a pivotal role in expanding the production of methylamine and methylamide products for our customers," said Alicha Hunt, Plant Manager at Arclin Amines. "This expansion not only reflects our dedication to meeting the growing needs of our customers but also showcases the exceptional work and commitment of our Belle facility workforce. We're excited to enhance our production capacity and continue delivering high-quality products that support critical sectors in North America."

Arclin Amines Facility

Arclin Amines production is located in Belle, West Virginia. We are a key producer of methylamines -monomethylamine (MMA), dimethylamine (DMA) and trimethylamine (TMA) - and the sole North American producer of methylamides - dimethylformamide (DMF) and dimethylacetamide (DMAc). Found in a wide array of industries, from agriculture to electronics, our chemical intermediates help create many products used across the globe every day.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science and manufacturer of polymer technologies and engineered products for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, and U.K. and manufactures for customers worldwide. More information at .

SOURCE Arclin