Bandera Electric Cooperative's Virtual Power Plant Qualifies For ERCOT Wholesale Power Market Participation

Bandera Electric Cooperative (BEC), in collaboration with the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), proudly announces that its Aggregated Distributed Resource (ADER) program, known as a Virtual Power Plant, successfully qualified for participation in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) wholesale power market. This significant milestone underscores BEC's commitment to enhancing grid reliability and energy efficiency across Texas through innovative and inclusive solutions.

As ERCOT faces unprecedented demand, the supply of energy is critical. Programs that offer demand-side solutions at scale empowers consumers to reduce usage during peak times. ERCOT's ADER Program is an initiative to integrate and manage Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) as aggregated units in the electricity market.

BEC's cutting-edge Apolloware platform is the first qualified ADER capable of managing multiple aggregations of third-party devices. While the initial qualification focused on energy storage systems from Enphase Energy, Inc., the Apolloware platform's open-access design allows seamless integration with any manufacturer's devices. This flexibility is crucial for managing the diverse range of DERs that BEC oversees, including thermostats, solar systems, energy storage batteries, generators, and other devices that consume or produce electricity behind the meter.

BEC's Virtual Power Plant exemplifies teamwork spearheaded by Bill Hetherington, Chief Executive Officer, and supported by the Board of Directors. BEC's Energy Services Division has been the driving force behind this initiative. John Padalino, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, is a member of the ADER Task Force established by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, where he has been a staunch advocate for the program.

"Our qualification is a landmark achievement for Bandera Electric Cooperative," said Hetherington. "Apolloware, developed in Texas and built by a utility for utilities, illustrates our commitment to creating flexible, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. This open-access platform ensures our members and the wider community benefit from a more resilient and inclusive energy grid," commented Padalino.

About Bandera Electric

Established in 1938, Bandera Electric Cooperative (BEC) is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to its members. Serving over 29,000 members and delivering electric service to 40,000 meters, BEC operates within a seven-county territory in the Texas Hill Country. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its members, BEC has pioneered a range of advanced programs.

