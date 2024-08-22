Named Most Expensive Technology Company Of The Year
Date
8/22/2024 3:10:24 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In 2024, Apple took the first place in the ranking of the most
expensive brands of technology companies, Azernews
reports.
According to his data, the value of the Apple brand has
increased by 74% since 2023, reaching $516.6 billion. Microsoft
Corporation took the second place in the list, the value of its
brand was $340.4 billion (an increase of 78%). Google, whose brand
value is estimated at $333.4 billion, remained in third place (no
data on growth are provided). Amazon is in fourth place, with the
value of its brand amounting to $308.9 billion (an increase of
3.2%).
At the same time, Nvidia demonstrated the fastest growth (by
163%), rising by 19 positions since the last rating was compiled
and taking 10th place with a value of $44.5 billion.
Brand Finance is a leading international brand valuation
consulting company with offices in 20 countries. According to the
Brand Finance methodology, "brand strength" is calculated using a
balanced scorecard that includes an assessment of investments in
marketing, equity and business performance.
