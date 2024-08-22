عربي


Malazgirt & Ahlat Prepare For 953Rd Malazgirt Victory Celebrations

8/22/2024 3:10:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Malazgirt and Ahlat are preparing for the 953rd anniversary celebrations of the Malazgirt Victory on August 25-26. Fifty tents representing Turkish tribes have been set up in the National Garden for the events, which will be attended by President Erdoğan and MHP leader Bahçeli.

President Tayyip Erdoğan and MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli will participate in the 953rd anniversary celebrations of the Malazgirt Victory. For the ceremonies, which will take place in Ahlat on August 25 and in Malazgirt on August 26, the 1071 Sultan Alparslan Tent and fifty tents representing Turkish tribes have been set up in the National Garden. These tents will feature stands from participating provinces and handicraft exhibitions, attracting visitors from across Turkey.

Ministers, military commanders, members of parliament, and citizens are also expected to attend the events. The celebrations will include a range of activities such as archery, equestrian sports, kökbörü (a traditional game), traditional games, Solo Türk performances, Çelik Kanat helicopter shows, and concerts. In Ahlat, a city rich with historical traces, visitors will experience the Seljuk spirit in the Sultan Alparslan Tent located in the Millet Garden, which was constructed under President Erdoğan's instructions.

Additionally, the Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Tayyip Erdoğan, will be held for the first time in history on Sunday, August 25, at the Presidential Ahlat Complex.

MENAFN22082024000195011045ID1108591074


AzerNews

