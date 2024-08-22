Malazgirt & Ahlat Prepare For 953Rd Malazgirt Victory Celebrations
8/22/2024 3:10:24 PM
Malazgirt and Ahlat are preparing for the 953rd anniversary
celebrations of the Malazgirt Victory on August 25-26. Fifty tents
representing Turkish tribes have been set up in the National Garden
for the events, which will be attended by President Erdoğan and MHP
leader Bahçeli.
President Tayyip Erdoğan and MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli will
participate in the 953rd anniversary celebrations of the Malazgirt
Victory. For the ceremonies, which will take place in Ahlat on
August 25 and in Malazgirt on August 26, the 1071 Sultan Alparslan
Tent and fifty tents representing Turkish tribes have been set up
in the National Garden. These tents will feature stands from
participating provinces and handicraft exhibitions, attracting
visitors from across Turkey.
Ministers, military commanders, members of parliament, and
citizens are also expected to attend the events. The celebrations
will include a range of activities such as archery, equestrian
sports, kökbörü (a traditional game), traditional games, Solo Türk
performances, Çelik Kanat helicopter shows, and concerts. In Ahlat,
a city rich with historical traces, visitors will experience the
Seljuk spirit in the Sultan Alparslan Tent located in the Millet
Garden, which was constructed under President Erdoğan's
instructions.
Additionally, the Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Tayyip
Erdoğan, will be held for the first time in history on Sunday,
August 25, at the Presidential Ahlat Complex.
