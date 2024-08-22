Kyrgyzstan And South Korea Discussed Building Up Trade And Economic Ties
By Alimat Aliyeva
Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan
Gulsharkan Kultayeva and Daniyar Tolonov today held a meeting with
a delegation of the Korea Wheel company, headed by CEO Jin Soo
Park, Azernews reports.
According to the information, during the meeting, the
possibilities of strengthening trade and economic ties between
Kyrgyzstan and South Korea were discussed, including an exchange of
views on the prospects for cooperation in the field of agriculture
and processing of agricultural products.
Jin Soo Park, CEO of Korea Wheel, presented the company's
activities, especially emphasizing the advantages of using smart
farms based on advanced technologies in agriculture.
Deputies Gulsharkan Kultayeva and Daniyar Tolonov noted that
Korea is widely known for its innovative solutions in production,
and expressed Kyrgyzstan's interest in their experience and
investment projects in the agricultural sector.
