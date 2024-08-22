Meeting With Guests From Finland Held At State Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A meeting with Finnish guests was held at the State Committee
for Refugees and IDPs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the Chairman of the State
Committee, Rovshan Rzayev, told the guests about the state policy
implemented in the field of working with refugees and internally
displaced persons in our country, the difficulties faced by our
compatriots who were displaced from their native lands as a result
of the Armenian occupation, the measures taken by the Azerbaijani
government to solve their problems, as well as the issues that
arose after the Patriotic War. informed about the situation, the
progress, and the prospects of the return to the territories freed
from occupation.
During the meeting, it was emphasised that President Ilham
Aliyev took great care of former refugees and IDPs, took
large-scale measures to improve their living conditions and
strengthen their social protection, that major reconstruction works
are currently being carried out in the liberated territories under
the leadership of our head of state, and that IDPs are living
voluntarily, safely, and with dignity. It was reported that the
return to their native land has begun. Besides, First Vice
President Mehriban Aliyeva treats all issues related to former
refugees and internally displaced persons with special care and
always supports the solution of their problems.
The guests were also informed about the successful
implementation of the First State Program on the Great Return, the
resettlement of 8,000 people in the newly built and restored
settlements in the territories freed from occupation. It was also
brought to attention that the danger of mines and unexploded
military ammunition planted by Armenians in those areas is a
serious obstacle to their return.
Then Jan Eric Enestam, a professor of the University of
Helsinki, pointed out that he was a guest in our country for the
second time, that he encountered fundamental changes compared to
the first time he came - in the 1980s, and that the development and
progress in our country surprised the delegation as a whole. The
Finnish guest noted that forced displacement was also experienced
in the history of his country, Azerbaijan's experience is more
difficult and responsible, and the volume of work carried out in
the territories freed from occupation is commendable.
At the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on issues of mutual
interest.
It should be noted that the delegation that visited our country
at the invitation of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the organisation and support of
the Finland-Azerbaijan Friendship Society included Finnish
parliament member Mikko Polvinen, director of the Finnish, Russian,
and Eastern European Research Centre at the Alexander Institute
Markku Kansgapuro, "Hymy" magazine's deputy editor Antero Eerola,
chairman of the management board of "JE Enestam AB" consulting
company Jan Erik Enestam, former deputy head of the Finnish
delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Western European
Union Jaako Laakso were represented. Chairman of Finland-Azerbaijan
Friendship Society Tarana Nazarova, also participated in the
meeting.
