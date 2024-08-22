One Killed, Five Wounded As Russian Troops Hit Bohodukhiv In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the town of Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region, killing one person and wounding at least five others.
The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The Russian occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. The enemy attacked the town of Bohodukhiv. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and five more were injured,” the statement reads.
The injured are being provided with medical aid. Operational services are working at the sites of the attacks. The information is being updated, the regional administration added.
As Ukrinform reported, 14,000 residents, including 1,350 children, have been evacuated from the northeastern, northern, and eastern directions of the Kharkiv region since May 2024.
