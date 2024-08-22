Injury Toll In Russian Strikes On Bohodukhiv Rises To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those wounded in Russian strikes on Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region has increased to six, among them a 15-year-old boy.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"According to updated information, a 57-year-old man was killed in a hostile missile attack on Bohoduhiv. Among those are a 15-year-old boy, a 50-year-old man, and women aged 28 and 45. The age of two more injured women is currently being determined," the post said.

The administration's press service told Ukrinform correspondents that the attack had targeted a civilian enterprise.

The victims suffered blast injuries to their legs and arms. The teenager sustained a blast injury to his left forearm.

At around 16:00 on August 22, the Russians attacked Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region. It was reported that one person had been killed and five injured in the attack.

