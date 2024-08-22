Russia Reports Attack On Train Ferry With Fuel Tanks At Port Of Kavkaz
8/22/2024 3:09:56 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kuban operational headquarters in Russia has reported an attack on a train ferry loaded with fuel tanks in the port of Kavkaz, with a fire raging on it.
That is according to the Telegram channel Baza , Ukrinform reports.
According to the post, the issue concerns the Conro Trader ferry. Emergency services are working at the scene. Reports of casualties are being clarified.
Baza also reported that the Kerch Strait Bridge had been closed.
The port of Kavkaz is located in Russia's Krasnodar region on the Chushka Spit.
