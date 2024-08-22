Ukrainian Defenders In Russia's Sudzha Receive Aid From Volunteers - HUR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders, who control the Russian town of Sudzha, Kursk region, have received aid from volunteers, including strike drones, stretchers and medicines.

That is according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Ukrinform reports.

"Warriors of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces, who are carrying out combat missions in the Kursk region, received a batch of volunteer aid from the charitable foundation 'The fire of the fierce does not burn'," the statement reads.

HUR soldiers secured the delivery of aid to the combat zone.

Ukrainian defenders received attack drones, stretchers, medicines, special equipment, camouflage nets, drinking water and other necessary things.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is absolutely fair, thus we are sending the war to the place from where Russia brought it to Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine's offensive operation in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6, 2024. On August 15, it was announced that a military commandant's office had been created in Ukrainian-controlled areas in the Kursk region and that Major General Eduard Moskaliov had been appointed as its head.

Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region helped destroy the logistics of the Russian army and deplete their reserves.

Photos: gov