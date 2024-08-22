Zelensky Presents Principles Of Veteran Policy, Orders Approval Of National Strategy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree instructing the to approve the National Strategy for Veteran Policy and the Strategy for Forming the System of Transition from Military Service to Civilian Life.

The head of state announced this at the 7th International Veterans Forum "Ukraine. Veterans. Unity," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The key meaning of such a policy is heroes. This is respect for defenders and defendresses of Ukraine, their protection, real support is effective, without bureaucracy and equally with respect, with the opportunity to further realize yourself for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for the sake of your own development, for the sake of your family, your community. I really hope that this is how all structures of our authorities, the Ministry [for Veterans' Affairs], the government in general, and local authorities in the regions, cities and communities, will understand their tasks in the field of veterans. Today, to ensure this, I instructed the government to approve the National Strategy for Veteran Policy and the Strategy for Forming the System of Transition from Military Service to Civilian Life," Zelensky said.

According to him, these documents reflect all spheres of interaction between the state and the veterans.

"From the initial steps in the soldier's return to civilian life, to the veteran's ability to strengthen the life of the community, region, and state," Zelensky said.



























































He also expressed hope that the veterans would become the driving force of changes in Ukraine after its victory.

"A nation that has gone through the path of transformation and won its place among the true leaders of the world has relied on certain key communities in society along the way. Communities of change. Now, in our country, veterans can become such a community," Zelensky said.

