Struck Ferry At Kavkaz Port Was Loaded With 30 Fuel Tanks - Social Media
Date
8/22/2024 3:09:46 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Conro Trader ferry, which was attacked in the port of Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar region on August 22, was loaded with 30 fuel tanks.
That is according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.
"They say that there were 30 fuel tanks on the Conro Trader ferry," the channel reported.
Earlier, Ukrinform wrote that Russia had reported an attack on a train ferry loaded with fuel at the port of Kavkaz.
