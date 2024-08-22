Russia Seeks To Sustain High Level Of Threat In Ukraine To Scare Off Investment - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the issue of the future development of Ukraine, the key part is the level of physical safety, on which the amount of investments depends.

This was emphasized by Mykola Bielieskov, a senior analyst at the "Come Back Alive" Charity Fund, who spoke at a public discussion on the topic: "Between war and peace: the future of independent Ukraine in conditions of uncertainty", hosted by Ukrinform.

"Security is a key issue, because the level of physical safety will depend on how much investment will come here. Everyone understands this, including Russia, which will try by all means to create a sufficient level of threats in order to scare away from Ukraine technology, capital, and people, to keep us in the 'gray zone', practically, in stagnation," he said.

The pundit clarified that Russia adheres to the position, which boils down to ensuring that "Ukraine become completely defenseless, with limited military capabilities, beyond NATO."

Futurologist, head of the Council of the Coalition of Business Communities for the Modernization of Ukraine, Andrii Dlihach emphasized that the future, unlike the extended present, aims to change established practices, in particular, social ones. The speaker emphasized that the future is also modeled by management efforts.

"According to our latest research, 91% of young people are willing to move out of Ukraine. Also, 84% of those who are abroad do not intend to return. A key reason why people don't want to return or seek to leave is lack of faith in the future. There is neither a vision that was declared at the state level, nor our social accord at the moment," he informed.

For his part, Professor at the Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University, Vakhtang Kebuladdze, PhD, emphasized that in order to analyze the scenarios of the future, it is necessary to clearly define "where we are – from the point of view of the domestic and global situation." At the same time, in his opinion, the troubles existing in society should be openly discussed.