Jordan, Iraq Warn Of Israeli Occupation's Illegal Actions In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Ayman Safadi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussien warned on Thursday of the grave consequences of the continued illegal measures of the Israeli in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The warning included the and expansion of settlements, the seizure of Palestinian lands, the on Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, and settler terrorism.

The Jordanian Foreign added in a statement that this came about during a call between Safadi and his Iraqi counterpart Hussein, while discussing efforts to stop the aggression on Gaza, and reduce escalation in the region.

The two ministers assured that stopping the Israeli occupation's aggression on Gaza and all its violations under international law constitute the basis of stopping the escalation that threatens the region and its prosperity.

They stressed the need of the international community and its institutions to take up their responsibility and take practical measures to oblige the Israeli occupation to end its aggression on Gaza and respect international and humanitarian laws. (end) amn

