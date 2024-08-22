Kurdistan, Anti-ISIS Coalition Stress Importance Of Defeating Terrorism In Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani and Commander of the Global Coalition Forces Against Daesh or ISIS, General Kevin Leahy, stressed on Thursday, the importance of continuing the tasks until eliminating represented by the so-called Islamic State (ISIS).

The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said in a statement that this came during a meeting between Barzani and Leahy to discuss the security situation in the region.

The two sides agreed that remains a serious and real threat, and through its in Iraq and Syria, it continually threatens security and stability in the region.

During the meeting, the latest steps to unify the Peshmerga forces and reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs were discussed, and emphasis was placed on the success of the process.

The US Army Central Command had previously announced that ISIS claimed responsibility for 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria during the first six months of 2024, explaining that the increase in attacks indicates that ISIS is trying to reshape itself after several years of declining capabilities.

This comes after Iraq announced in 2017 that it had achieved victory over ISIS by regaining all of its territory, which was estimated at about a third of the country's area. (end)

