Kuwait Loses To Lebanon In W. Asia Volleyball Tournament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national youth volleyball team lost on Thursday against the Lebanese team three sets to one, in the quarter finals of the Abu Dhabi-hosted West Asia Volleyball Championship.

The Kuwaiti team started strong and won the first set, however the Lebanese team quickly regrouped, regained control of the game and stole the show with winning three sets in a row.

The kicked off Wednesday with 10 Arab countries participating and is set to wrap up with the final on Sunday. (end)

