China Vehemently Opposes Any Country Allowing Dalai Lama's Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- China firmly expressed on Thursday its opposition to any country allowing the Dalai Lama to make visits under any pretext and strongly objects to officials of any country meeting with him in any form.

This came in a remark made by China's Foreign spokesperson Mao Ning, commenting on Senior U.S. officials' meeting with the Dalai Lama in New York on Wednesday.

It is well known that the 14th Dalai Lama is neither a pure religious figure, nor a nonviolent and peaceful person, Mao was quoted by China's news agency (Xinhua) as saying.

He is, in fact, a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the cloak of religion, she said.

The establishment of the so-called "Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues" by the United States is an interference in China's internal affairs, which China has never recognized, Mao noted, according to China's news agency (Xinhua).

"We urge the United States to fully understand the gravity of Xizang-related issues, be fully aware of the anti-China and separatist nature of the Dalai clique, honor the commitments it has made to China on issues related to Xizang, earnestly respect China's core interests and major concerns, and not allow the Dalai Lama to engage in political separatist activities in the United States or make any form of contact with him," Mao pointed out.

The Dalai Lama, who fled India in 1959 after a failed uprising against China's rule in the Tibet, travelled to New York in June for his knee treatment, as the first visit paid to the US since 2017. (end) slq

