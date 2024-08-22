Media Source: Shooting In France Injures 2 People
PARIS, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- A shooting incident occurring in the Nice area of Liserons led to the injury of two people, said French Police on Thursday.
According to BMF TV, citing the police, the perpetrator was apprehended, adding that the injured were 18 and 24 years of age with the first suffering from serious wounds.
The two were sent to hospital for medical treatment, it added.
The identity of the perpetrator and motives remain unknown, the BMF TV said. (end)
