OASIS International Expands Product Offering With New Outdoor Bottle Filler Options

Whether for parks, or cities OASIS remains committed to providing water where you need it-indoors and outdoors

Introducing the FIRST Outdoor Rated and Vandal Resistant Bottle Filler by OASIS! 💧 Built to Last: Tough and tamper-resistant, perfect for high-traffic and high-risk areas. 💧 Durability: Engineered for exceptional reliability and endurance in any environment. 💧 Reliability: Ready to conquer the elements and keep everyone hydrated, no matter where you are.

OASIS Bottle fillers feature durability and reliability wherever you need it most. Built to LAST, ready to REFRESH! 💧

OASIS Outdoor Bottle Fillers are designed with sustainability at their core, offering a range of configurations to meet the diverse needs of park visitors, city goers, and facility managers alike. The line includes a freestanding bottle filler, a retrofit vandal-resistant (VR) outdoor bottle filler for upgrading existing drinking fountains, and vandal-resistant combo units that cater to various hydration needs.

Each unit is engineered with a vandal-resistant design ensuring long-lasting performance. The large alcove design offers easy access, making it convenient for everyone-from cyclists in the city to families in the park. OASIS' new outdoor bottle fillers are not just about convenience; they reflect our commitment to sustainability. By providing a reliable source of clean water, these units encourage the use of reusable bottles, reducing single-use plastic and supporting greener communities.

With the introduction of these new bottle fillers, OASIS continues to expand its outdoor footprint, offering durable, innovative, and eco-friendly hydration solutions for public spaces. Whether for parks, schools, or city centers, OASIS remains committed to providing water where you need it-indoors and outdoors.

The OASIS Outdoor Freestanding Bottle Filler, Retrofit Vandal Resistant Outdoor Bottle Filler, and Outdoor Combo Units are now available for order. Facilities looking to enhance their outdoor spaces with sustainable hydration solutions can learn more at .

About OASIS

OASIS International is a global leader in providing innovative and sustainable hydration solutions. With a commitment to quality and environmental stewardship, OASIS designs products that deliver clean, accessible drinking water while reducing the environmental impact of single-use plastics. Since our founding in 1910, OASIS has provided over 13 million touchless bottle fillers, water coolers, drinking fountains, bottle-less coolers, countertop coolers, dehumidifiers, and countless environmentally friendly products to more than 80 countries worldwide. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, OASIS operates seven global manufacturing and distribution locations across the U.S., Mexico, Ireland, and Poland. We are global experts in water delivery experiences, offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptable solutions for Education, Healthcare, Multifamily, Institutional, Government Buildings, and Homes.

Media Contact:

Caroline Cannata, Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE OASIS International