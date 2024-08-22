(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online education in India size is estimated to grow by USD 6.47 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

27.17%

during the forecast period. Skill development and employment

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of cloud computing. However,

lack of infrastructure and essential environment

Key market players include Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd., AnalytixLabs, Coursera Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Jigsaw Academy, Khan Academy Inc., MPS Ltd., NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Simplilearn, SMU DE, Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udemy Inc., upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and Zeus Systems Pvt. Ltd..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online education market in india 2024-2028

View the snapshot of this report

Online Education Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.17% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6470 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.99 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries India Key companies profiled Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd., AnalytixLabs, Coursera Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Jigsaw Academy, Khan Academy Inc., MPS Ltd., NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Simplilearn, SMU DE, Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udemy Inc., upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and Zeus Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

Cloud technology enables educational institutions in India to save and manage content, data, and information on a single platform, offering benefits such as cost savings and increased implementation speed for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions like ERP and Learning Management Systems (LMS). The Indian government is promoting e-learning through initiatives like the National Digital Library and National Academic Repository, which aim to provide access to vast collections of academic resources. Institutions like IGNOU offer digital platforms with millions of articles and e-books. Cloud-based learning platforms address infrastructure and security concerns, fueling e-learning adoption and online education market growth in India.



The online education market in India is witnessing a significant surge, driven by world-class software and accreditation criteria that match traditional educational institutions. Licensing processes ensure quality, while online education portals offer flexible learning for understudies. The Internet facilitates culture exchange and transnational cooperation, bridging the digital divide and creating an inclusive educational landscape. Computer-assisted learning frameworks, AI-enabled e-learning solutions, and cloud-based arrangements are transforming the education industry. Distance learning courses in management, commerce, arts, test preparation, and higher education are increasingly popular. Education providers offer certifications, degrees, and interactive teaching methods through synchronous and asynchronous delivery modes. Chat, voice, and video enable real-time interaction between instructors and students. Digital curriculum materials, e-mail, and live streaming enhance the learning experience. Hardware and software requirements include a notebook or personal computer, with localization capabilities and multilingual content catering to diverse student needs. Automatic translation and interactive teaching methods make education accessible to a larger audience, fostering a vibrant and evolving online education ecosystem.



Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Internet offers significant opportunities to enhance the quality of education in India. It provides access to a vast array of information, resources, and knowledge, extending learning opportunities beyond the classroom. The Indian economy's digitization has fueled the demand for e-learning and distance learning courses. However, the market's growth is hindered due to insufficient infrastructure. High-speed broadband is either unavailable or expensive in many areas, making economically viable online education unattainable. In less developed regions and remote villages, essential services like optical fiber communication and internet service providers are absent. Furthermore, advanced hardware, software, and data centers are lacking for services that combine classroom training and e-learning. Consequently, the adoption of emerging online education solutions faces challenges, despite the widespread use of the Internet and smartphones. Inadequate infrastructure and learning environments are major hurdles for the online education market in India during the forecast period. The Indian online education market is witnessing significant growth, with end-users including students, professionals, and K-12 learners embracing e-learning technologies. Challenges include creating interactive discussion forums for learners, adapting to the needs of diverse users through adaptive learning, and providing high-quality e-learning resources. The global learning society is shifting towards cloud-based learning, making on-premises solutions less popular. E-learning portals, software, and services are in demand, with casual learning, self-paced, and instructor-led options catering to various needs. The telecom and bandwidth industries play a crucial role in delivering e-learning to students via laptops, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Ed-tech startups and corporate entities are investing in e-learning, with technical and non-technical courses available. The conventional education sector is evolving, with e-learning becoming an integral part of the digital curriculum material.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This online education market in India report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Higher education 1.2 K-12



2.1 Content 2.2 Services

3.1 APAC

1.1

Higher education-

The online education market in India is growing rapidly. According to recent reports, the number of students opting for online courses has increased significantly. In 2020, over 9 million students enrolled in online education platforms. This trend is driven by the convenience and flexibility offered by online learning. With the availability of high-speed internet and affordable devices, online education has become an accessible and viable option for students across the country. Online education providers in India offer a wide range of courses, from certificate programs to degree courses, in various disciplines. This growth is expected to continue as more institutions and students embrace digital learning solutions.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The online education market in India is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the telecom and bandwidth industries' expansion, the widespread use of computing technologies, and the increasing popularity of smartphones and tablets. Mobile internet has become a game-changer, enabling students to access e-learning resources from anywhere at any time. Startups and ed-tech companies are innovating with AI-enabled e-learning solutions and cloud-based arrangements, making education more personalized and accessible. Academic institutions are embracing technology, offering distance learning courses and computer-assisted learning frameworks. Understudies and instructors alike benefit from the flexibility and convenience of e-learning, while education providers cater to diverse learning styles with adaptive learning technologies. The education industry is evolving into a global learning society, with e-learning technologies and educational tablets becoming essential tools for students. Whether it's on-premises or cloud-based, the future of education is digital and accessible. Elective courses and specialized training programs are also gaining popularity, providing learners with opportunities to expand their knowledge and skills.

Market Research Overview

The online education market in India is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the telecom and bandwidth industries, computing technologies, and the widespread use of smartphones and tablets. This has led to an increase in mobile internet usage and the emergence of numerous startups and ed-tech companies. The e-learning sector is transforming traditional educational institutions into digital ones, offering self-paced and instructor-led learning through world-class software and accredited courses. The culture exchange and transnational cooperation facilitated by online education are bridging the digital divide and creating an inclusive educational landscape. The use of AI-enabled e-learning solutions, cloud-based arrangements, and interactive teaching methods is revolutionizing the education industry. Understudies and instructors have access to study materials, certifications, degrees, and synchronous and asynchronous learning methods through various online education portals. The use of chat, voice, video, and live streaming enables effective communication between end-users. The education industry is offering a wide range of courses, from K-12 to higher education, in various disciplines such as management, commerce, arts, test preparation, and technical and non-technical fields. The use of digital curriculum materials, discussion boards, and e-learning resources is making education more accessible and convenient for students, professionals, and K-12 learners alike. The future of education is in the cloud, with both on-premises and cloud-based solutions catering to the diverse needs of learners. Casual learning and adaptive learning are also gaining popularity, making education more personalized and effective. The use of hardware, software, notebooks, personal computers, and educational tablets is essential in this digital transformation of education.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Higher Education

K-12

Product



Content

Services

Geography APAC



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

