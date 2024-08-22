Reykjavík Energy – Green Bond Auction Results
Date
8/22/2024 3:00:54 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, August 22nd, 2024, Reykjavík energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB as well as a new green bond class OR280845 GB.
OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued in the category with a nominal value of ISK 27,607 million.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 800 million nominal value at yields between 4.41% - 4.54%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 500 million at a yield of 4.48%.
OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3.70% fixed interest and is redeemable after 13 years.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 2,250 million nominal value at yields between 3.72% - 4.08%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 2,050 million at a yield of 4.05%.
OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds in the category have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 34,246 million.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,290 million nominal value at yields between 3.52% -3.60%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,000 million at a yield of 3.54%.
Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.
Contacts:
Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ...
Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, phone: +354 522 4008, email: ...
