Informative Research Appoints Industry Leader Steve Schulz As Executive Vice President, Product Management

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 22, 2024 - Informative Research, a leading that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community, announced the appointment of Steve Schulz as the new executive vice president of product management. This strategic addition highlights Informative Research's commitment to driving innovation and enhancing its product offerings to better serve its clients.







Image caption: Steve Schulz of Informative Research.

In this role, Schulz will lead the vision, strategy and innovation methodologies to introduce disruptive ideas, improve existing products and processes, and foster a culture of innovation. He will share P&L responsibility for the existing solution portfolio and will be accountable for the success of new product launches and enhancements. Schulz will also collaborate closely with the executive leadership team to design and implement business strategies that drive revenue and profitability goals, further solidifying Informative Research's position in the industry.

“Steve's extensive experience in product management and strategic leadership is a perfect fit for Informative Research as we continue to innovate and develop our offerings,” said Informative Research Chief Innovation Officer Scott Horn .“His track record of success in launching and managing cutting-edge solutions will be instrumental in guiding our product strategy and driving growth.”

Schulz brings more than 20 years of experience in information services, sales, product management and marketing, with a proven product innovation and strategic planning history. In his most recent role, he served as vice president of enterprise accounts at a global data & analytics company, leading a team that delivered significant revenue growth and achieved high client retention. His expertise in employment and income verification, process automation and fraud mitigation SaaS solutions has been a cornerstone of his career, making him well-suited to oversee Informative Research's credit, verification and fraud platforms.

“It's a privilege to join Informative Research at such a dynamic time in the industry,” said Schulz.“Informative Research is known for its pioneering solutions and unwavering commitment to improving the borrower experience. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here on the next generation of products that meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners.”

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit .

