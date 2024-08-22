Safadi, Blinken Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Efforts, Regional Tensions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday focusing on ongoing negotiations efforts by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a prisoner exchange deal that could pave the way for a permanent ceasefire.

During a phone call, the two top diplomats discussed the escalating situation in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem and its holy sites, stressing the need for effective measures to stop the deteriorating conditions, and the necessary steps to de-escalate regional tensions.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's support for the efforts to achieve an exchange deal, emphasising that stopping Israeli aggression on Gaza is the top priority and a crucial first step toward de-escalating violence that threatens regional peace and security.

He also called for an immediate end to all Israeli unilateral actions and violations against Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian sites, warning that such measures undermine opportunities for lasting peace.

Safadi affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to protecting the holy sites, announcing that the Kingdom is preparing legal documentation to pursue international action against the Israeli attacks on these shrines, describing these actions as clear violations of international law and a dangerous escalation that Jordan is determined to confront through all available means.

Blinken reaffirmed the US position on the importance of respecting the historical status quo at the holy sites.

The two ministers also discussed the urgent need to deliver adequate humanitarian aid to Gaza to alleviate the ongoing crisis in the war-torn Strip.