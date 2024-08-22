Kentucky Venues Releases Renovation Concepts, Breaks Ground On Phase I & II Renovations At The Kentucky Exposition Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOUISVILLE,

Ky., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounded by community stakeholders and state leaders, Kentucky Venues leadership unveiled the visual concepts for the Kentucky Exposition Center's Phase I & II renovations. The group ceremoniously broke ground officially celebrating the multi-million dollar renovation plans for the facility, located in Louisville, Ky.

Continue Reading

Our facility team is excited to break ground on this ambitious renovation." -- David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues

“Through the generous support of the Kentucky General Assembly, we now have the opportunity to implement our collective vision of enhancing our facilities so we can continue doing what we do best, and that's attracting, producing, hosting, and growing global events here in Louisville, Kentucky,” said David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues.

Post this





As a part of the newly unveiled concepts, Phase I of the renovation at the Kentucky Exposition Center is projected to cost $180 million. This phase will include a new interconnected 350,000 total square feet multi-purpose building with the capabilities to host events ranging from livestock competitions and equine events to trade shows and sporting events. The location of this new space will be directly east of the existing Broadbent Arena and north of the West Wing. Notable components that make up the space include the Kentucky Exposition Center's largest Class A exhibit hall, as well as adjacent meeting rooms and offices.

In the $213 million Phase II of renovation, the Kentucky Exposition Center will redevelop the West Wing, West Hall, and Pavilion into a singular, connected 249,000 total square feet multi-purpose building that includes Class A exhibit space, large pre-function space, and new meeting rooms. Enhancements to existing food & beverage operations will also happen during Phase II, creating a total of 40,000 square feet of space to service and feed the millions of guests that attend events on the property throughout any given year. Phases I & II are estimated to cost a combined $393 million.

"Through the generous support of the Kentucky General Assembly, we now have the opportunity to implement our collective vision of enhancing our facilities so we can continue doing what we do best, and that's attracting, producing, hosting, and growing global events here in Louisville, Kentucky," said David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues. "Our facility team is excited to break ground on this ambitious renovation with the support of the public and clients to bring people together and grow Kentucky's economy to a new level of success in a much bigger way."

Today, visitors and clients of the facility are also getting a very early glimpse of an additional $76 million in facility enhancements that will include new and improved infrastructure, wayfinding, backup power, and more. Presently, Kentucky Venues is redesigning and renovating two remaining vehicular entrance gates that are more than 50 years old with relevant amenities, digital wayfinding, and modern payment technology.

"The Design and Renovation Committee has worked tirelessly to bring to life a facility that surpasses the ambitious goals set in 2022. By expanding our sellable Class A space by over 70%, we are not only increasing our capacity to host larger and more diverse events but also reinforcing our commitment to supporting Kentucky's thriving agricultural and trade show sectors. The Kentucky Exposition Center is a testament to our dedication to driving economic growth and creating memories for all who attend. Today's unveiling represents a new era for our state, one that will benefit our communities across the Commonwealth." said David Wallace, Chairman of the Design and Renovation Committee and Vice-Chair of the Kentucky State Fair Board.

Construction on the first of two new multi-purpose buildings is set to begin in 2025. Enabling projects to install necessary infrastructure tied to future phases is ongoing and continues.

To learn more about Kentucky Venues, its shows, and facilities, visit kyvenues .

Editor's Note: Renderings for Phase I and Phase II are available here .

Facility Contacts:

Ian Cox

[email protected]

(502) 489-0471



Lexie Ratterman

[email protected]

(502) 356-9111

SOURCE Kentucky Venues