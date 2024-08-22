Maxwell Realty Announces Exclusive Listing At The Murano

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia realtor Nancy Alperin of Maxwell Realty proudly presents a stunning two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium in the prestigious Murano Condominium in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia realtor Nancy Alperin of Maxwell Realty proudly presents a stunning two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium in the prestigious Murano Condominium in Philadelphia.
This recently updated residence offers luxury living with its modern design and high-end features. The open-floor layout creates a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining, and living areas, perfect for entertaining and everyday life. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light and provide breathtaking views of the Philadelphia skyline.
Key features of this exceptional property include:
Two spacious bedrooms with excellent closet space Two upgraded bathrooms State-of-the-art stainless steel appliances Hardwood flooring Private balcony for outdoor enjoyment An assigned parking space Prime location in the heart of Center City
"This luxury condo represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Philadelphia," says Alperin. "With its open concept design, high-end finishes, and incredible views, it's a rare opportunity for discerning buyers seeking a turnkey residence in one of the city's most desirable buildings."
The Murano, located just minutes from the prestigious Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, is known for its distinctive architecture and prime location. It offers residents a full suite of amenities, including a fitness center with a heated lap pool, 24-hour concierge service, sun terrace, community room, and so much more.
Luxury real estate company Maxwell Realty Company, Inc. continues to set the standard for excellence in the Philadelphia real estate industry. The luxury realtors at Maxwell have a deep market knowledge of luxury real estate and have client-centered approach ensuring that even the most challenging properties are marketed effectively to find the right buyer. They always know there is value and opportunity with every property and can easily convey that message in any type of real estate market.
With its unique expertise in luxury realty, Maxwell Realty has over $3 billion in real estate sold. Maxwell Realty's luxury realtors have made over 10,000 transactions across the Philadelphia region. In addition to its high-end properties for sale, Maxwell Realty also offers a wide variety of rental properties and commercial properties for businesses interested in expanding in the City of Brotherly Love.
For more information on this property or to schedule a private showing, contact Nancy Alperin of Maxwell Realty at 215-546-6000.
