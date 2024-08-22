Brandon Hall Group™ Announces The Winners Of The 32Nd Annual HCM Excellence Awards®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® recognizes best practices for initiatives in and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work.

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners of the 32nd annual HCM Excellence Awards were announced today. Winners will be honored on stage at the HCM Excellence and Awards Gala, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves,” said Brandon Hall GroupTM Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Award® program leader.

Submissions were entered by organizations around the world and ranged from large conglomerates to small businesses, government and nonprofit organizations.

The 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® showcased exceptional accomplishments in Human Capital Management, with Accenture as the leading winner. The awards recognized organizations that have truly excelled in their HCM strategies, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and employee development.

Organizations with more than 50 award wins this year are: Accenture, BTS, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, EI Design Powered by MPS and NIIT.

The organizations with 21 to 50 wins are Bank of America, Chrysalis, Colgate-Palmolive, Genpact, GP Strategies, HP, ICICI Lombard, Infopro Learning, KPMG, Mercer, Metlife, NovoEd, PepsiCo, Shell, Siyona Tech, SweetRush and Upside Learning.

Organizations winning 10-20 awards included Cimsa, CrossKnowledge, Dogus, General Motors, Google, Handcrafted Learning, HCL Technologies, Hexaware, IBM, Innova Akademi, Johnson & Johnson, Julius Baer Group, Kraft Heinz, HSBC, Marriott International, NIIT StackRoute, Ozemio, Regeneron, Standard Chartered Bank, Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition, Tata Consultancy Services, Training Pros, TD Bank, UVA Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning, Verizon, Wells Fargo, and Zurich Insurance.

These organizations, along with many others recognized at the awards, exemplify the best practices in HCM, setting a high standard for others in the industry. Their dedication to fostering a positive and productive work environment through effective HCM strategies serves as an inspiration for organizations worldwide.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:



Alignment to their business need and environment.

Program design, functionality and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity. Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

“Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.“This year, we've witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization's history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement.”

Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

About Brandon Hall GroupTM

Brandon Hall GroupTM is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall GroupTM to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the“Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to governments, not-for-profits and associations.

