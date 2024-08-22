Ohio Governor Dewine Unveils Vision Care Initiative For Early Childhood Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This initiative will ensure early detection and of vision impairments that can hinder educational and personal growth.

- Dr. Angel Perez, Director of Good-Lite Early Intervention ProgramAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In his 2024 State of the State address, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine introduced the Ohio Children's Vision Care as part of his commitment to early childhood development. A standout proposal from Governor DeWine's address was the introduction of the Children's Vision Strike Force .This is aimed at establishing a robust vision screening program for children across the state, which aims to ensure early detection and treatment of vision impairments that can affect educational and personal development impairments that can hinder educational and personal growth.Governor DeWine began his discussion on health initiatives by emphasizing the critical role that early childhood development plays in long-term success and well-being. He noted that vision problems are among the most prevalent impediments to learning among young children, which can lead to significant educational and social challenges if not addressed timely.Citing data, the Ohio Governor underscored that one in four school-aged children in the United States suffers from undiagnosed or untreated vision problems, which often translate into poor academic performance."Fortunately, we have leaders who are doing innovative work to help connect more students with supports like eye exams and glasses. These models are making a real difference. Now, it is time to bring these proven solutions to more schools and more communities across Ohio.”said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.Ohio Governor DeWine emphasized, "When a child is not healthy, that child will not thrive in school." He highlighted that undiagnosed vision problems impact one in four U.S. children, leading to poor academic performance. The initiative integrates screenings with follow-up treatments, involving schools, healthcare providers, and state agencies to create a comprehensive support network. To address healthcare disparities, particularly in underserved communities, the initiative introduces mobile vision care units. These units will visit schools in rural and underserved areas, ensuring all children have access to necessary eye care regardless of location.The Ohio Governor also linked this initiative to broader educational and economic strategies, noting that improved vision care will enhance academic success, reduce dropout rates, and contribute to a stronger state economy. "Ensuring the health of our children is ensuring the future of Ohio," Governor DeWine concluded."Screening every child at the earliest opportunity, ensuring immediate access to comprehensive care is extremely important. Mobile units can greatly assist in bridging the gap for children in rural areas. Access to vision care should never depend on where you live." mentioned Dr. Angel Perez, Director of Good-Lite Early Intervention ProgramFor more details and to watch Ohio Governor DeWine's 2024 State of the State address, click here .About the Ohio Children's Vision Care InitiativeThis initiative is part of Ohio Governor DeWine's broader efforts to prioritize early childhood health and development, addressing barriers that hinder children's educational and personal success. By providing comprehensive vision care, Ohio aims to foster a healthier, more educated, and economically vibrant future of Ohio.About Good-Lite CompanyFounded in 1930, Good-Lite has been at the forefront of developing innovative vision screening solutions designed specifically for school settings. Our mission is to enhance the vision health of children through early identification and intervention, thereby supporting their educational success and overall well-being. We are dedicated to working with children and communities to develop and implement solutions to their unique challenges. Learn more and find online tools and resources for Oklahoma at

Dustin Cox

Good-Lite Company

+1 512-525-7583

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Mike DeWine delivers 2024 State of the State address

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.