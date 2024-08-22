(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rise in the need to support secure enterprise mobility practices within organizations is anticipated to boost the demand for cybersecurity solutions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Growing with 12.2% CAGR | The Security Automation Market Share Reach USD 26.6 Billion Globally by 2032 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global security automation market was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2032.

The cloud computing model is widely used due to its strong and adaptable architecture. Many firms are turning to cloud solutions to simplify data storage since they provide remote server access over the internet, as well as limitless computing capacity. Furthermore, having a cloud-based architecture enables businesses to monitor all of their apps by providing incredibly tough analytics that run in the background. However, the rise in adoption of cloud has increased the number of cyberattacks. This boosts the demand for real-time threat detection among enterprises, thereby propelling the growth of the security automation market.

The security automation industry is segmented into component, deployment mode, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. As per deployment mode, the market is segregated into on-premises and clouds. By technology, the market is classified into AI & ML, predictive analytics, RPA, and others. By application, the market is categorized into network security, endpoint security, incident response management, vulnerability management, and others. By industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Recent Key Strategies and Developments

● In June 2023, Checkpoint Software technologies Ltd partnered with Everphone for developing advanced threat prevention solutions for corporate smartphones. This solution is expected to detect malicious activity on real-time and reduce the impact of any unwanted attack on company data.

● In April 2023, Crowdstrike announced the launch of its first threat and visibility detection solution from chrome operating system. This solution does not require an additional mobile device management solution for detecting threats.

● In April 2024, February 2023, Check Point announced the launch of Infinity Spark which is a threat detection and prevention solution with AI integrated for security automation across SMEs.

By region, the security automation market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest share in 2023. North America has appropriate infrastructure due to the presence of prime vendors in nations such as the United States and Canada, leading to constant development of advanced security solutions integrating technologies such as AI, ML, and predictive analytics.

The major players operating in the security automation market include Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, Red Hat, Cisco Systems Inc, and IBM Corporation. Other players in the security automation market include Fortinet, Microsoft Corporation, Secureworks, D3 Security, and Crowdstrike.

Key Takeaways

● The security automation industry study covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value ($billion) for the projected period 2024-2032.

● Several product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of major energy storage system industry participants along with authentic industry journals, trade associations' releases, and government websites have been reviewed for generating high-value industry insights.

● The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. The research approach is intended to provide a balanced view of global security automation market forecast and to assist stakeholders in making educated decisions to achieve their most ambitious growth objectives.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

