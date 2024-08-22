Texas Native Turns Beauty Dream Into Reality With New Blo Blow Dry Bar In College Station

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in College Station, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

Blo Blow Dry Bar , North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on August 30 in College Station. Located at 850 William D. Fitch Pkwy Ste 800, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blow outs a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail and makeup services.

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Kara Kirk. Kirk, a Baylor University graduate with a degree in accounting, has always been driven by ambition and a love for the beauty industry. After earning her CPA and working in public accounting for many years, Kirk's exceptional performance as a sales director with Mary Kay gave her the confidence to pursue her own business.

Originally from San Antonio, Kirk has lived in Houston for the last decade and been a loyal customer of blow out salons in the area. However, after seeing a gap in the market, she was inspired to open her own salon and happened upon the Blo Blow Dry Bar franchise opportunity. Kirk's journey from a successful CPA to a passionate Blo franchise owner showcases her dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the beauty industry.

"Hair and beauty have always been my passion, and opening this salon is truly a dream come true, shared Kirk. "I've always admired Blo's commitment to exceptional customer service and unparalleled salon experiences. I'm excited to bring this concept to our community and share this exciting journey with each of its members!"

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $40, this offer runs from august 30 to September 29. Homecoming hair and makeup packages will also be offered, along with Halloween makeup services.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's, braids and hair tinsel. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Wednesday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Thursday - Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in College Station, please visit or call 979-201-5959.



About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit

