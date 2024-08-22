INE Security Launches Initiatives To Invest In The Education Of Aspiring Cybersecurity Professionals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARY, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security , a global cybersecurity training and certification provider, recently launched initiatives with several higher education institutions in an ongoing campaign to invest in the education of aspiring cybersecurity professionals.

“There is a critical skills gap in the industry, which has enormous implications for businesses and individuals alike,” said Dara Warn, INE Security's CEO.“We are working to partner with higher education institutions to close that gap, rewrite the on how to prepare cybersecurity students, and ultimately reinforce the entire industry's strength and security.”

According to the team, in a world where digital threats transcend borders, the need for robust cybersecurity education has never been more critical. Universities around the globe are stepping up, recognizing that their role in preparing the next generation of cybersecurity experts is crucial not only for national security but also for maintaining global competitiveness. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, educational institutions are compelled to provide their students with the skills necessary to navigate and mitigate these risks effectively.

One of the most pressing reasons for advanced cybersecurity training is the sheer scale and global nature of cyber threats. According to the 2020 Cost of a Data Breach Report by IBM, the average total cost of a data breach globally reached $3.86 million, highlighting the severe economic impact of these incidents. This global threat landscape requires a workforce that is not only technically proficient but also equipped with a comprehensive understanding of international cybersecurity challenges.

INE Security + Columbus State University

Columbus State University (CSU) is a public university located in the southeastern United States, serving approximately 7,000 students annually. To address the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals in Georgia, CSU launched the NEXUS program in 2017, driven by the state's identified shortage of 15,000-30,000 IT and cybersecurity professionals. The challenge was that CSU's cybersecurity education lacked hands-on labs and certification opportunities, making it difficult for students to gain practical skills and accredited certifications essential for the cybersecurity workforce.

In 2019, CSU partnered with INE Security to integrate the Junior Penetration Tester (eJPT) certification into its curriculum. The eJPT learning path's hands-on nature, robust application, and immediate feedback were key in addressing the practical training gap. Cybersecurity lecturers at CSU led the integration of the eJPT certification. Since then, 122 students have registered and completed the certification, following a progressive training model starting with IT Fundamentals and CompTIA certifications, followed by eJPT, and culminating in the SEC+ certification. The eJPT certification ensures foundational skills for advanced roles, with a 90% first-attempt pass rate and immediate feedback for those retaking the exam.

INE Security + FOUR18 Intelligence

FOUR18 Intelligence works with students to deliver live-fire training, and partnered with INE Security to enhance hands-on, real-world cyber defense education. The collaboration aims to make high-quality cybersecurity training accessible and impactful for learners at every stage of their career, anywhere in the world. Part of the strategy centers around FOUR18's DEF3NSE system, which is the first of its kind to offer live-fire cyber threat learning and micro-internships at scale. The partnership is designed to provide students a truly immersive learning experience that prepares them for real-world security risks through practical hands-on engagement, a goal achieved through the joining of INE Security and FOUR18 Intelligence.

INE Security + Virtually Testing Foundation

Virtually Testing Foundation (VTF) is a California-based 501(c)3 e-learning non-profit organization that started with a mission to educate and help people transition into the field of cybersecurity. INE Security partnered with VTF as a technical training resource, giving the organization's interns access to premium training, hands-on labs, on-demand videos, immersive learning tactics, and discounted access to highly sought-after industry certifications. The partnership opportunity enables VTF interns to access top-tier training materials at no cost, representing a crucial stride in equipping individuals with cybersecurity skills to close critical skills gaps.

Career Prospects

The career prospects in the cybersecurity field are highly promising. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 31% growth in employment for information security analysts from 2019 to 2029, significantly faster than the average for all occupations. This demand reflects the critical need for cybersecurity professionals who are well-versed in handling both national and international challenges.

Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning in combating cybercrime highlights the evolving nature of the field and the continuous learning opportunities it presents. Universities that collaborate with cybersecurity firms to incorporate these technologies into their training programs not only enhance the learning experience but also ensure that their students are prepared for the future demands of the cybersecurity landscape.

Higher education Impact on The Future

Higher education institutions and organizations that invest in comprehensive cybersecurity training, especially through partnerships with experienced cybersecurity training partners, are making a significant contribution to the global economy. By equipping students with the necessary skills to face and address international cyber challenges effectively, these institutions are ensuring that their graduates are not only competitive but also ready to lead in the global arena. These efforts not only protect the institutions' data and reputations but also prepare their students for a world where cybersecurity expertise is revered and essential.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

