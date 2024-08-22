Global Washing Equipment Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Washing Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Washing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global washing equipment market is projected to grow from $8.89 billion in 2023 to $9.24 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The market is expected to reach $10.83 billion by 2028, driven by rising urbanization, growing demand for washing appliances, and increasing disposable incomes worldwide.

Apparel And Fashion Industry Growth Fuels Expansion Of Washing Equipment Market

The expanding apparel and fashion industries are set to drive significant growth in the washing equipment market. The apparel and fashion sectors, encompassing clothing, footwear, and accessories, are growing due to rising consumer demand for diverse and sustainable products. This growth necessitates advanced washing equipment for fabric pre-washing, garment finishing, and maintaining textile quality. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, personal consumption expenditures on clothing and related services increased by approximately 3.36% from 2022 to 2023, underscoring the rising need for efficient washing solutions in these industries.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the washing equipment market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and LG Corporation. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, with products like fully automatic front-load washing machines that enhance efficiency and performance. For example, in March 2024, Samsung launched its 11 kg AI Ecobubble fully automatic front-load washing machines, which feature advanced technology for energy efficiency and improved fabric care.

Segments:

.By Product Type: Washer, Dryer, Dry Cleaning Equipment

.By Sales Channel: E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales

.By End-Use: Hotel, Hospital, Laundromat, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Emerging Rapidly

North America was the largest region in the washing equipment market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization and increasing demand for washing appliances.

Washing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Washing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on washing equipment market size , washing equipment market drivers and trends, washing equipment market major players, washing equipment competitors' revenues, washing equipment market positioning, and washing equipment market growth across geographies. The washing equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

