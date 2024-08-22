RG Kar Fallout: Maha CM Asks Authorities To Ensure Safety & Security In State-Run Medical Colleges, Hospitals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Amid nationwide protests over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the administration to hold a comprehensive review regarding the safety of resident medical officers in medical colleges and hospitals across the state.

Police officers should be appointed for coordination at the state level as well as for colleges in Mumbai city, CM Shinde said, adding that efforts should be made on priority to provide accommodation and hostels for the resident medical officers.

He also directed the administration to do proper planning so that the medical officers get their educational stipend regularly.

Shinde gave these directives at the meeting which took place to discuss various demands of the Resident Medical Officers' Association (MARD) as well as BMC-MARD, an association of Medical Colleges of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

In response to the Chief Minister's positive stand on their demands, both the units announced their decision to withdraw the ongoing strike.

The representatives of these unions said that they will call off the strike by donating blood at a blood donation camp on Friday.

Shinde acknowledged the services of the resident medical officers from the government college-affiliated hospitals.

"Keeping in mind the importance of patient care, it is necessary to take measures regarding their safety and accommodation. We expect good work and service from them. So, they should also be given good facilities. For this, the Home Department, Public Works Department and other relevant agencies are expected to work in coordination. These agencies and departments will have to maintain coordination consistently," the CM said.

For availability of hostels, Shinde asked the Public Works Department (PWD) and the BMC to provide buildings under their jurisdiction on rent.

"Renovation of hostels should be reviewed to provide facilities like toilets, CCTV and electricity. The security of the premises attached to the Government Medical College-Hospital in the state should be reviewed again. The police department should provide effective security training to the security guards recruited from various agencies for security. Senior police officers should be appointed as coordination officers to coordinate with PWD and BMC. The senior officers of the police stations in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra should coordinate with the medical colleges and plan to strengthen the security arrangements," Shinde said.

He directed measures like management of the crowd of relatives in the hospitals, strict adherence to appointment times, as well as putting up legal action boards in case of attacks on medical officers and health workers.