Crypto Tug Of War

Market picture
The crypto market gained 1.7% in the last 24 hours to reach $2.14 trillion, continuing to test August's resistance. bitcoin rose 2.6%, while Ethereum gained 1.2%. The battle for a 10th position in the CoinMarketCap has intensified: Tron's 5.5% drop to a cap of $13.09 billion contrasted with Cardano's 2.5% rise to $13.17 billion. Its closest rival, Dogecoin, added 1.3% to reach a total coin value of $15.36 billion, with 17% distance from Cardano.
