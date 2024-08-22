Gold Struggles After Reaching New Highs
Date
8/22/2024 2:24:53 PM
Gold started the week with a decisive renewal of all-time highs, reaching the maximum spot price of $2531 per troy ounce. However, the bulls failed to seize the initiative finally, and on Thursday, Gold lost more than 1%, falling back to the depths of the upward trend established in April.
