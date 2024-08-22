Clene Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CLNN) CNM-Au8(R) Affects Key Biomarkers And Long-Term Survival In ALS Trials

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Two Phase 2 independently conducted clinical trials showed significant improvement in key biomarkers among ALS patients who were administered CNM-Au8

Biomarker and efficacy data was submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for a granted Type C meeting request, with the company targeting an accelerated approval pathway

CEO Rob Etherington expressed optimism about CNM-Au8's potential as a new ALS treatment, and voiced hope that ALS patients will benefit sooner rather than later Clene recently presented its latest updates and findings at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, announced positive results of two independently conducted Phase 2 clinical trials, RESCUE-ALS and HEALEY ALS Platform Trials, of CNM-Au8 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) ( ).

The new CNM-Au8 biomarker and clinical efficacy data was submitted to the FDA to supplement original data submitted in late 2023 and is intended to guide the granted FDA Type C interaction expected in the third quarter of 2024 to discuss an accelerated approval regulatory pathway, according to a...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN