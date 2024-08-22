Clene Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CLNN) CNM-Au8(R) Affects Key Biomarkers And Long-Term Survival In ALS Trials
Two Phase 2 independently conducted clinical trials showed significant improvement in key biomarkers among ALS patients who were administered CNM-Au8
Biomarker and efficacy data was submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for a granted Type C meeting request, with the company targeting an accelerated approval pathway
CEO Rob Etherington expressed optimism about CNM-Au8's potential as a new ALS treatment, and voiced hope that ALS patients will benefit sooner rather than later
Clene recently presented its latest updates and findings at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, announced positive results of two independently conducted Phase 2 clinical trials, RESCUE-ALS and HEALEY ALS Platform Trials, of CNM-Au8 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) ( ).
The new CNM-Au8 biomarker and clinical efficacy data was submitted to the FDA to supplement original data submitted in late 2023 and is intended to guide the granted FDA Type C interaction expected in the third quarter of 2024 to discuss an accelerated approval regulatory pathway, according to a...
