2G Energy recording all-time high order backlog at the end of August

22.08.2024 / 08:34 CET/CEST

2G Energy recording all-time high order backlog at the end of August

Strong order intake continuing, mainly driven by international business

EU adopts new wastewater directive and creates sustainable requirements for sewage gas CHP plants

Group sales of EUR 131.2 million in the first half of 2024 slightly below the previous year (EUR 135.5 million, -3.2%) The Management Board confirms forecast for the current year and raises the lower forecast limit for 2025 to EUR 410 million Heek, August 22, 2024 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the leading international manufacturers of combined heat and power (CHP) systems as well as heat pumps, is continuing its long-term growth course and recording an order book position in excess of EUR 220 million at the end of August, thereby once again reaching the previous high of EUR 220.8 million at the end of June 2022.



Strong order intake continuing, mainly driven by international business The strong order intake is due in particular to the continuously expanding internationalization of 2G's business, as the escalating complexity of energy policy in Germany is prolonging the wait-and-see attitude of many potential customers. By contrast, CHP technologies have recently been sold successfully in Eastern Europe, the USA and once again in Asia. "Our early commitment to gaining expertise and a sound reputation in all gas types and our timely decision to establish a partner concept internationally is obviously paying off," as CEO Christian Grotholt stated. "In Germany, the latest announcements by the Federal Minister of Economics make us confident that the strategic significance of biogas use in the electricity and heating transition is now being clearly recognized in the final instance. As a result, the number of orders in Germany will increase again." EU adopts new wastewater directive and creates sustainable investment demand in sewage gas CHP plants The directive on the treatment of municipal wastewater adopted by the EU Parliament in the second quarter of 2024 envisages the introduction of a fourth treatment stage for numerous wastewater treatment plants in Europe, which will lift the energy consumption of the respective wastewater treatment plants by 5-30% on average. In addition, the sector must incrementally become energy-neutral at the national level by 2045, which will massively promote the use of CHP units for the utilization of sewage gas. 2G now expects a steady increase in incoming orders for sewage gas CHP units, particularly from regions that have previously not undertaken the efforts required in Germany to treat municipal wastewater. The first significant tender with explicit reference to the new EU directive was recently gained in Southern Europe (order volume: approx. EUR 5 million).

Group sales in the first half of the year (EUR 131.2 million) slightly below the previous year (EUR 135.5 million, -3.2%) Customer delays on construction sites have eased due to improved materials supplies, which is reflected in the vibrant sales trends seen in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. However, bottlenecks specific to the energy transition remain, such as the availability of transformers, skilled employees and grid connection permits, etc. On the other hand, customers are now planning firmly on the fact that CHP units from 2G typically do not cause any project delays. However, the exogenous waiting times are factored in by the customers for the desired delivery date for CHP units, resulting in considerably longer project durations. As a result of these longer project durations planned by customers, production and delivery are delayed in some cases – albeit temporarily. As a result, sales of CHP units and heat pumps fell to EUR 53.2 million in the first half of 2024 (previous year: EUR 58.7

million, -9.3

%). However, as the first half of the year, with the end of the heating period, is traditionally the much weaker half-year for CHP deliveries, the continued good performance of the service business had a compensatory effect. Overall, a slight decline in sales of 3.2% to EUR 131.2 million was recorded in the first half of the year.

Sales break down by regions as follows in the first half of 2024:

H1 2024 H1 2023 Change

in MEUR in

% in MEUR in

% in MEUR in

% Germany 78.3 MEUR 59.7

% 83.8 MEUR 61.8

% -5.4 MEUR -6.5

% Rest of Europe 27.0 MEUR 20.6

% 32.8 MEUR 24.2

% -5.8 MEUR -17.6

% North/Central America 11.6 MEUR 8.9

% 10.8 MEUR 8.0

% 0.8 MEUR 7.2

% Asia/Australia 2.7 MEUR 2.1

% 2.4 MEUR 1.7

% 0.4 MEUR 16.0

% Rest of the world 11.5 MEUR 8.7

% 5.8 MEUR 4.3

% 5.7 MEUR 98.0

% Total 131.2 MEUR 100

% 135.5 MEUR 100

% -4.4 MEUR -3.2

% * Rounding differences apply. The Management Board is confirming forecast for the current year and raising the lower forecast limit for 2025 to EUR 410 million In view of the order book position and the continued growth in the service business, the Management Board is confirming the forecast already communicated for the current year (group sales of EUR 360 to 390 million in connection with an EBIT margin of 8.5 to 10.0%). In view of the stable order intake at a high level, the Management Board is anticipating sales of EUR 410 to 450 million for the coming year (previously EUR 390 to 450 million).





