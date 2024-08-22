Share Split Completed - New ISIN
Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the share split approved by the Annual General Meeting on 12 June has been completed.
For each previous share with ISIN CH0298294981 and a nominal value of CHF 1.56, 6 shares with ISIN CH1376281973 and a nominal value of CHF 0.26 will now be booked into your securities account.
The share capital of ESGTI AG still amounts to CHF 40,537,175.64, but is now divided into 155,912,214 registered shares.
