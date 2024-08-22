EV Testing Facility In Bengaluru To Boost India's Green Mobility Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Aug 22 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster India's electric vehicle (EV) industry, Union Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi is set to lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art EV Testing Facility in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The facility, to be established at the National Test House (NTH) RRSL Camp, marks a crucial step in expanding testing capabilities for the burgeoning EV sector in southern India.

The new laboratory, equipped with cutting-edge technology, will conduct comprehensive tests on EV batteries and chargers. These tests will cover a wide range of parameters including electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility, functional safety, durability, and environmental resistance.

This facility is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring that EVs meet stringent quality and safety standards before entering the market.

"This initiative aligns with India's commitment to sustainable and green energy solutions," said a senior official from the Department of Consumer Affairs. "It will provide vital support to EV manufacturers in southern India, fostering innovation and growth in the automotive technology sector."

The National Test House, operating under the Department of Consumer Affairs, has been at the forefront of quality assurance across various industries.

Its expansion into the EV sector underscores the government's focus on promoting clean energy and reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector.

In a related development, the event will also see the awarding of an OIML-approved certificate to Tatsuno India Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, for their dispensing unit (Petrol Pump).

This internationally recognised certification further highlights India's growing capabilities in precision measurement and standardization.

As India continues to push for greater adoption of electric vehicles, this new testing facility is poised to play a crucial role in ensuring the safety, reliability, and performance of EVs.

It represents a significant step forward in the country's journey towards a greener and more sustainable future in mobility.

(KNN Bureau)