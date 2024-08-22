When Is The Perfect Age To Go On An Adventure?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

NEWS COPY

According to a recent survey, 42 is the perfect age to go on an adventure, with over one-third of respondents (36%) saying they've become more adventurous with age.

But of course, age is just a number, as the majority of respondents (83%) agreed that no matter how old you are, you can always be adventurous.

The survey of 2,000 Americans, commissioned by Storyteller Overland for American Adventures Month in August, and conducted by Talker Research, showed a quarter of Americans (27%) feel they've fallen into a routine rut.

One in four Americans feel their life is a bit boring, which could explain why the average respondent fantasizes about going on an adventure four times every day.

Just 10% felt they could be adventurous in their current life on any given day, according to results.

More than 60% agreed they're in desperate need of an adventure this year with the majority reporting daily disheartening emotions including anxiety (38%), fatigue (35%) and frustration (30%).

The data also showed that respondents take less adventures as they get older, but the number of jaunts cited is significant. The majority of baby boomers, Gen X and millennials report taking four to five trips per year.

So what has Americans longing to shake things up and escape the daily monotony?

A dose of warm weather (34%), seeing the same, mundane surroundings every day (33%) and seeing friends and family go on trips (33%) are the top three things that stir adventurous urges.

When asked how they'd define an adventure, most described it as anything outside of their daily routine and an experience (46%), that makes them appreciate life more (30%).

"Looking at the data, it's clear Americans are craving a break from their everyday routine,” said Summer Trammell, chief engagement officer at Storyteller Overland.“Adventure doesn't have to be anything grandiose. There is always a way to tap into that side whether it's 20 miles or 2000 miles away from home."

Analyzing how respondents prefer to make it to their destination, the majority prefer to drive (65%) with a surprising number opting for very long walks (25%). They also weighed in on where they get their adventure inspiration from, with the top source being their partners (22%).

And one in seven (14%) want to enjoy the scenic route and prefer a van or RV as their mode of transportation.

When asked how long is the perfect amount of time for an adventure, most respondents said six days.

Regarding distance, on average, respondents said they'd be willing to travel upwards of 2,700 miles for a break (2,772 miles to be exact).

Hawaii was the top destination (18%), followed by California (16%), Florida (14%), Alaska (13%) and Colorado (11%).

"Whether you're dreaming of an adventure thousands of miles away or going somewhere much closer to home, we always encourage people to get out there and explore,” said Trammell. "It's about the journey, not just the destination."

The survey asked respondents for their best advice on how to live more adventurously and found some heartwarming responses. Said one respondent:“It doesn't have to be thrilling or dangerous! It can be anything that provides you happiness.”

Another respondent urged people to "Just do it. You're not getting any younger, so if you can afford it by making a few sacrifices, just make the plan and do it. My best adventures were solo trips, so don't wait on anyone. Rely on yourself.”

TOP 10 ADVENTUROUS DESTINATIONS AMERICANS ARE PLANNING TO VISIT



Hawaii - 18%

California - 16%

Florida - 14%

Alaska - 13%

Colorado - 11%

New York - 10%

Arizona - 9%

Georgia - 7%

Texas - 7% Nevada - 7%

AMERICANS' BEST ADVICE FOR LIVING A MORE ADVENTUROUS LIFE



“You're only as young as you feel.”

“Try something different. Something you never would have thought you would do.”

“Look inside yourself and decide what you would probably not do unless you give yourself

permission, but something you have dreamed of doing. Then take the steps to do it.”

“Go for it and look back for many years to come. Take lots of photos and put them on an Echo show on your kitchen counter so you will see them every day.” “Be spontaneous, take detours, seek both adrenaline thrills and relaxation.”

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans ; the survey was commissioned by Storyteller Overland and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between July 1 and July 8, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.